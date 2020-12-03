No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 3, 2020

San Antonio-based Whataburger debuts new futuristic layout and gets mixed reviews

Posted By on Thu, Dec 3, 2020 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY WHATABURGER
  • Courtesy Whataburger
Last month, residents of Bellmead, Texas, became the first to set eyes on a new, first-of-its kind Whataburger boasting custom wallpaper, rotating menu boards and more glass than any other of the chain’s 820 other restaurants.

“It looks futuristic, is beautifully laid out, and looks as if they are really gearing up to accommodate drive-thru traffic and call-in texts for curbside delivery,” Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary told newspaper the Waco Tribune.



Some Twitter users didn't share that excitement back in July, when a Houston TV reporter shared renderings of the prototype online.

“This design is a complete slap in the face to the original design. But, I guess they're appealing to non-Texans,” @CharlesKDean tweeted, seeming to refer to the Chicago-based company that now owns the burger chain.

click image screen_shot_2020-12-03_at_10.50.19_am.png

However, Whataburger Senior VP for Real Estate James Turcotte said the new design incorporates elements that made the San Antonio-based fast food company's older locations so iconic.

“There’s a lot of things that people hold sacred, if you will, about our brand,” Turcotte said in a statement on the company’s website. “That’s the iconic A-frame, the visuals, our branding, the linkage to our past. We really tried to blend those concepts in the prototype.”

That nod to the past seemed to be enough to sate other Twitter users' cravings for orange-and-white-wrapped vittles — especially now that the building is off the drawing board and brand-spanking new.

click image TWITTER / @PAMELA_ALEMAP7
  • Twitter / @pamela_alemap7
“Bellmead got a nice ass Whataburger now ... it’s what we deserve,” @pamela_alemap7 tweeted.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

New Executive Chef Joseph Perez brings ‘hunger to learn’ to the reopened Esquire Tavern
Assclown Alert: Everylegalvote.com promotes voter-fraud falsehoods
The Executioner’s Song: San Antonio artist Mark Menjivar takes aim at capital punishment
With Texas in a budget crisis, the GOP-controlled Lege may not be in the mood to do anything but cut
Glitter Political: Democrat Ina Minjarez prepares for another session playing defense in the Texas House
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Investor suit accuses owners of San Antonio-based Chacho’s chain of 'massive fraud' Read More

  2. Devils River, San Antonio's newest distillery, to open with rooftop venue and tasting room in January Read More

  3. New Bar Loretta will bring modern Texas cuisine to San Antonio's Southtown area in February Read More

  4. New San Antonio oyster bar Little Em’s will open in Southtown this weekend Read More

  5. New French eatery Brasserie Mon Chou Chou to open Monday at the Pearl in San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation