No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 3, 2020

San Antonio chef Teddy Liang heads to West Texas for four-course culinary showdown

Posted By on Thu, Dec 3, 2020 at 10:23 AM

click to enlarge San Antonio chef Teddy Liang - STEVEN SANTILLAN
  • Steven Santillan
  • San Antonio chef Teddy Liang
Chef Teddy Liang is bringing creativity and old-school technique to new San Antonio eatery The Hayden, but he’ll be relying on more than that to rise triumphant in a four-course food fight in West Texas later this month.

San Antonio-based culinary show Homegrown Chef has partnered with Liang and San Angelo chef Tim Condon to hold a four-course battle of the culinary wits at Condon’s West Texas eatery The Angry Cactus.



“[Condon’s] been wanting to push the culinary direction of San Angelo, which is really awesome. He’s very knowledgeable and very humble,” Liang told the Current. “For the battle, I’m leaning toward more of a "winter in Japan" route. I’m going to show him what SA is all about.”

The battle will consist of four courses, each highlighting a key ingredient: sweet potatoes, pork belly, rack of lamb and stone fruits such as plums and peaches. Liang and Condon will battle it out to win a coveted Golden Spoon — and to be named the winner on an upcoming episode of Homegrown Chef.

“The pandemic has sort of pushed the notion of fun cooking to the side,” Liang told the Current. “[Restaurants] are trying to survive, of course, but this event will allow us to cook simply because it’s something we like to do."

The showdown will take place in San Angelo on December 14 at 7 p.m. Tables of four and six will be available for $350 and $500, respectively and individual tickets will also be available for purchase for $100. Ticket prices do not include alcoholic beverages.

The Angry Cactus is located at 1 West Concho Avenue in San Angelo. Interested spectators may place reservations by calling the restaurant.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

New Executive Chef Joseph Perez brings ‘hunger to learn’ to the reopened Esquire Tavern
Assclown Alert: Everylegalvote.com promotes voter-fraud falsehoods
The Executioner’s Song: San Antonio artist Mark Menjivar takes aim at capital punishment
With Texas in a budget crisis, the GOP-controlled Lege may not be in the mood to do anything but cut
Glitter Political: Democrat Ina Minjarez prepares for another session playing defense in the Texas House
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Investor suit accuses owners of San Antonio-based Chacho’s chain of 'massive fraud' Read More

  2. Devils River, San Antonio's newest distillery, to open with rooftop venue and tasting room in January Read More

  3. New San Antonio oyster bar Little Em’s will open in Southtown this weekend Read More

  4. New Bar Loretta will bring modern Texas cuisine to San Antonio's Southtown area in February Read More

  5. New French eatery Brasserie Mon Chou Chou to open Monday at the Pearl in San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation