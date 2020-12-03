San Antonio chef Teddy Liang heads to West Texas for four-course culinary showdown

click to enlarge Steven Santillan

San Antonio chef Teddy Liang

Chef Teddy Liang is bringing creativity and old-school technique to new San Antonio eatery The Hayden, but he’ll be relying on more than that to rise triumphant in a four-course food fight in West Texas later this month.San Antonio-based culinary showhas partnered with Liang and San Angelo chef Tim Condon to hold a four-course battle of the culinary wits at Condon’s West Texas eatery The Angry Cactus.“[Condon’s] been wanting to push the culinary direction of San Angelo, which is really awesome. He’s very knowledgeable and very humble,” Liang told the. “For the battle, I’m leaning toward more of a "winter in Japan" route. I’m going to show him what SA is all about.”The battle will consist of four courses, each highlighting a key ingredient: sweet potatoes, pork belly, rack of lamb and stone fruits such as plums and peaches. Liang and Condon will battle it out to win a coveted Golden Spoon — and to be named the winner on an upcoming episode of“The pandemic has sort of pushed the notion of fun cooking to the side,” Liang told the. “[Restaurants] are trying to survive, of course, but this event will allow us to cook simply because it’s something we like to do."The showdown will take place in San Angelo on December 14 at 7 p.m. Tables of four and six will be available for $350 and $500, respectively and individual tickets will also be available for purchase for $100. Ticket prices do not include alcoholic beverages.The Angry Cactus is located at 1 West Concho Avenue in San Angelo. Interested spectators may place reservations by calling the restaurant.