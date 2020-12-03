No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, December 3, 2020

San Antonio’s Ranger Creek Distilling celebrating 10th anniversary with weekend events

Posted By on Thu, Dec 3, 2020 at 2:31 PM

click image COURTESY PHOTO / RANGER CREEK
  • Courtesy Photo / Ranger Creek
Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling — SA’s first "brewstillery" — is saying “cheers to ten years” with December weekend events where it will unveil 10 new beers and two new whiskies.

The celebrations will take place on the first three Saturdays in December, and each gathering will feature live music, rotating food trucks and special beer releases.



The first is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, when Ranger Creek will offer four new special brews: Ginger Love Struck, Witmosa, Pickled Purple Rhine and Bourbon Barrel San Antonio Lager. Special Distiller's Cut expressions of its Rimfire single-malt whiskey and 100% rye whiskey will also be available.

According to the Facebook event page, the festivities will generally take place outdoors and with ample distance between tables and groups. Masks will be required for anyone not seated.

Those who would prefer to celebrate at home can purchase a variety of pre-order packages for curbside pickup. Limited-release packages available at Ranger Creek's online store include glassware, beer pours, specialty whiskey samples and T-shirts.

