Friday, December 4, 2020
San Antonio’s Back Unturned Brewing Co. holding Italian-themed five-course beer dinner
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Dec 4, 2020 at 12:17 PM
click image
Sure, Back Unturned Brewing Co. turns out some pretty delicious pizzas, but chef Jared Cattoni and Head Brewer Chris Miles aim to explore different aspects of Italian cuisine in a five-course paired dinner next week.
The menu includes gnocchi made with Back Unturned’s Riverwalk Pale Ale and a decadent tiramisu made with the brewery's Dark as Helles Schwarzbier black lager.
The dinner will take place at the downtown-area brewery on Tuesday, December 15, and will offer two seatings: 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Gratuity is included in the $72 ticket price, but the chef-selected beer pairings aren't. Those will cost an additional $24.
Interested birra lovers can find tickets at the brewery's online store
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Back Unturned Brewing Co., chef Jared Cattoni, Head Brewer Chris Miles, beer dinner, beer pairing, paired dinner, Italy, Italian, chef-prepared, chef-selected, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.