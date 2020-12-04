San Antonio’s Esquire Tavern celebrates 87 years with benefit for family of dancer S.T. Shimi

click image
Instagram /starsandgarterssa
Longtime River Walk boozery the Esquire Tavern will celebrate 87 years in business Saturday, December 5, with live music by the Dirty River Jazz Band and a performance by Stars and Garters Burlesque.
The performance will honor longtime Stars and Garters member S.T. Shimi, who died Wednesday night
when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Blanco Road. The troupe will donate 100% of their tips to the family of Shimi, who performed under the name Black Orchid.
"[The Esquire's Repeal Day show] was one of her favorite parties/performances of each year, and pandemic be damned — she wanted to do it," according to a post on the troupe's Instagram
. "We will be there. All of us. And a few out of town guests are coming to cheer us on."
The anniversary of Prohibition's repeal coincides with the birth of the long-running tavern. Patrons bellied up to the 101-foot-long bar minutes after the law banning the production and sale of alcoholic beverages was lifted in 1933.
Stars and Garters will dazzle from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., and the Esquire’s late night menu will be available from 10 p.m. to midnight.
Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, the celebration will be significantly smaller than in years past, so it might be a good idea to make reservations through the Esquire’s website.
Stars and Garters is also accepting donations for Shimi's family via its PayPal account
.
