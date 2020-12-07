Monday, December 7, 2020
Magnolia Pancake Haus to open third location in Cibolo, just northeast of San Antonio
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 12:38 PM
click image
-
Instagram / magnoliapancakehaus
Popular breakfast spot Magnolia Pancake Haus has shared progress photos
of its new Cibolo location, saying the eatery is in the "final stages" of development and will open soon.
"So excited to join the community of Cibolo this month,” read a recent post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Well y’all.... we are in the final stages! Opening date will be posted soon. So excited to join the community of Cibolo this month!
#BuildingForPancakes #PancakesComingSoon #SoClosePosted by The Magnolia Pancake Haus on Thursday, December 3, 2020
The new location will be the northernmost for the restaurant group, joining to existing locations at 606 Embassy Oaks and 10333 Huebner Road, in SA’s Medical Center.
The pancake purveyor also offers waffles, hashes and omelettes, as well as classic mimosas and less traditional beermosas.
Its latest breakfast outpost is located at 17730 N. Interstate 35.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Magnolia Pancake Haus, breakfast, new location, restaurant opening, new restaurant, restaurant chain, pancakes, waffles, hashes, omelettes, mimosas, beermosas, new, Cibolo, north San Antonio, north SA, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.