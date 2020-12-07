No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, December 7, 2020

Magnolia Pancake Haus to open third location in Cibolo, just northeast of San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 12:38 PM

Popular breakfast spot Magnolia Pancake Haus has shared progress photos of its new Cibolo location, saying the eatery is in the "final stages" of development and will open soon.

"So excited to join the community of Cibolo this month,” read a recent post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.



Well y’all.... we are in the final stages! Opening date will be posted soon. So excited to join the community of Cibolo this month! #BuildingForPancakes #PancakesComingSoon #SoClose

Posted by The Magnolia Pancake Haus on Thursday, December 3, 2020

The new location will be the northernmost for the restaurant group, joining to existing locations at 606 Embassy Oaks and 10333 Huebner Road, in SA’s Medical Center.

The pancake purveyor also offers waffles, hashes and omelettes, as well as classic mimosas and less traditional beermosas.

Its latest breakfast outpost is located at 17730 N. Interstate 35.

