Tuesday, December 8, 2020

County Judge Wolff says San Antonio bars without food will be forced to close again Thursday

Posted By on Tue, Dec 8, 2020 at 9:23 AM

click to enlarge County Judge Nelson Wolff speaks at a recent coronavirus briefing. - SCREEN CAPTURE / KSAT TV
  • Screen Capture / KSAT TV
  • County Judge Nelson Wolff speaks at a recent coronavirus briefing.
Here we go again.

During Monday's coronavirus briefing, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said the county's “few” remaining bars that aren't serving food must close by Thursday.



Wolff said he’d looked to San Antonio Metro Health for guidance weeks ago when he tentatively opted in to Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide plan to reopen bars that haven't reclassified as restaurants. At the time, Metro Health advised him that bars should close again if the COVID-19 positivity is above 10% for two consecutive weeks.

“The last two weeks averaged 12.55,” Wolff said during the briefing. “In consultation with Metro Health, the mayor and everybody else, I’m notifying the TABC that, effective this coming Thursday, December 10, at 11 p.m that we’ll opt out of this. … I’ll be filing an emergency order to that effect tomorrow.”

Wolff mentioned no other plans to close businesses or limit their capacity as local COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

On Monday, local officials reported an increase of 1,210 new cases, bringing Bexar County's seven-day moving average to 993.

