New San Antonio butcher shop holding steak dinner featuring pasture-raised, fresh-cut beef

The Farmers Butcher — the new farm-to-table butcher shop from local pork producers Mark and Kelley Escobedo — will hold a steak dinner Thursday featuring local, pasture-raised beef.The East Side shop will have limited outdoor seating for the meal, which will include a fresh-cut Angus sirloin steak, potatoes au gratin, asparagus and a house salad, as well as a complimentary Old Fashioned.The Escobedos will offer two seatings — 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. — with the possibility of a 7:30 p.m. seating, should enough folks show interest. For those who prefer to dine at home, to-go orders will be available at 6 p.m.Dinner at the shop, located at 1602 E. Houston St., will cost $50 per person, while to-go orders will run $45. All reservations and to-go orders must be pre-purchased so the shop is able to prepare enough food.Interested carnivores can reserve a seat or to-go meal by contacting the shop via telephone or social media DM.