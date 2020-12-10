No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, December 10, 2020

One-price Mexican restaurant chain opening a second San Antonio location

Posted By on Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 10:46 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / CERVECERIACHAPULTEPECTEXAS
  • Instagram / cerveceriachapultepectexas
Cervecería Chapultepec, a popular Mexico-based chain with a one-price-for-everything model, will open its second San Antonio location Thursday, according to an Instagram post.

The chain offers a variety of tacos, sandwiches and burritos, along with 20-plus kinds of micheladas, margaritas, mojitos and daiquiris, all for $2.90 each.



Although Cervecería Chapultepec boasts 100 locations in Mexico, Central and South America, it only opened its first U.S. store in August. That location is in the space formerly occupied by Fontaine’s Southern Diner & Bar near the Pearl.

Its second SA eatery, located at 8403 U.S. 151 near The Shops at Westpoint, will begin serving at 7 p.m. Thursday.

