Thursday, December 10, 2020

San Antonio-area winery releases holiday bundles for gifting — or pouring a glass for yourself

Thursday, December 10, 2020

click to enlarge COURTESY KUHLMAN CELLARS
  • Courtesy Kuhlman Cellars
Kuhlman Cellars, located an hour north of SA in Stonewall has released a collection of holiday-themed wine gift bundles featuring some of its best vintages.

The bundles include the Silver Bells Gift Pack — a celebration of French grapes with 2019 Texas High Plains Roussanne, 2019 Estate Rose and 2017 Reserve Merlot — and the Fireside Favorites pack, which features two of Kuhlmann’s most buzzed-about red wines: the 2017 Ignis and 2017 Astéries.



The Ignis blend is an incredibly rare Texas wine made with fruit from Newsom Vineyards — a Comfort, Texas-area growing area with a landscape that produces a smaller yield of flavor-packed fruit.

Prices for the holiday bundles range from $74 to $325 at the winery’s website. Orders placed before December 15 for national shipping and December 20 for Texas deliveries will arrive in time for Christmas, according to Kuhlman.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

