San Antonio-area winery releases holiday bundles for gifting — or pouring a glass for yourself
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 1:04 PM
Kuhlman Cellars, located an hour north of SA in Stonewall has released a collection of holiday-themed wine gift bundles featuring some of its best vintages.
The bundles include the Silver Bells Gift Pack — a celebration of French grapes with 2019 Texas High Plains Roussanne, 2019 Estate Rose and 2017 Reserve Merlot — and the Fireside Favorites pack, which features two of Kuhlmann’s most buzzed-about red wines: the 2017 Ignis and 2017 Astéries.
The Ignis blend is an incredibly rare Texas wine
made with fruit from Newsom Vineyards — a Comfort, Texas-area growing area with a landscape that produces a smaller yield of flavor-packed fruit.
Prices for the holiday bundles range from $74 to $325 at the winery’s website. Orders placed before December 15 for national shipping and December 20 for Texas deliveries will arrive in time for Christmas, according to Kuhlman.
