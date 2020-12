San Antonio-area winery releases holiday bundles for gifting — or pouring a glass for yourself

click to enlarge Courtesy Kuhlman Cellars

Kuhlman Cellars, located an hour north of SA in Stonewall has released a collection of holiday-themed wine gift bundles featuring some of its best vintages.The bundles include the Silver Bells Gift Pack — a celebration of French grapes with 2019 Texas High Plains Roussanne, 2019 Estate Rose and 2017 Reserve Merlot — and the Fireside Favorites pack, which features two of Kuhlmann’s most buzzed-about red wines: the 2017 Ignis and 2017 Astéries.The Ignis blend is an incredibly rare Texas wine made with fruit from Newsom Vineyards — a Comfort, Texas-area growing area with a landscape that produces a smaller yield of flavor-packed fruit.Prices for the holiday bundles range from $74 to $325 at the winery’s website. Orders placed before December 15 for national shipping and December 20 for Texas deliveries will arrive in time for Christmas, according to Kuhlman.