Thursday, December 10, 2020

San Antonio-area's Greune Music & Wine Fest raises $83,000 for United Way despite going virtual

Posted By on Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge Sponsorship representatives present a check to United Way of Comal County. - COURTESY GRUENE HISTORIC DISTRICT
  • Courtesy Gruene Historic District
  • Sponsorship representatives present a check to United Way of Comal County.
The annual Gruene Music & Wine Festival typically takes place over four days in the Texas Hill Country destination's historical district. Not so this year. The pandemic got in the way.

Undaunted, the organizers took it virtual in October — and now are revealing that they still raised $82,832.29 for United Way of Comal County.



The online fest included a guitar auction, a raffle, guided wine and beer tastings, and naturally, live music. Among the featured performers were Waco-born country artist Wade Bowen and Bret Graham, Gruene Hall's regular emcee.

The organizers even sold T-shirts emblazoned with the 2020-appropriate tagline “Drinkin’ From Home.”

The United Way of Comal County provides support funding to 32 area health and human care service agencies, including CASA of Central Texas, Hope Hospice, New Braunfels Food Bank and River City Advocacy.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

