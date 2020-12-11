No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, December 11, 2020

San Antonio Metro Health expands its Healthy Corner Store Initiative to more districts

Friday, December 11, 2020

To promote access to fresh, affordable produce in low-income neighborhoods, the city of San Antonio is expanding its Healthy Corner Store Initiative (HCSI) to a total of 20 stores by year’s end.

HCSI — which began as a pilot program last year in Southeast San Antonio's District 3 — uses a cost-sharing process with stores to promote the sale of fresh fruits and vegetables at affordable prices. As of this week, the project is expanding to districts 1, 2, 4 and 7, covering San Antonio's center city plus the Southwest, near East and near West sides.



The initiative builds partnerships with community health leaders and business owners, giving small neighborhood groceries the experience and equipment necessary to sell produce successfully without a subsidy.

“I started this pilot program to combat food insecurity and bring healthy food into corner stores throughout San Antonio. This access gives people the ability to buy healthy fruits and vegetables at a low cost,” said District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran, who helped develop the program. “When I see my constituents purchasing these healthy foods and being so complimentary of the program, I know this is filling a need and it makes me want to do more. I am happy this program is continuing to grow throughout San Antonio.”

For more information, visit the Food Policy Council of San Antonio's website.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

