Monday, December 14, 2020

San Antonio eatery Clementine offering ultra-fancy truffle-focused menu for weeklong celebration

Posted By on Mon, Dec 14, 2020 at 9:31 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY CLEMENTINE
  • Courtesy Clementine
Castle Hills eatery Clementine will offer a special truffle-focused menu this week, in lieu of the typical one-night truffle dinner chef-owners John and Elise Russ have held the past two years.

While truffles — an ultra-expensive mushroom-type ingredient that boasts a distinct earthy taste — have gotten a bad rap on TV networks as an overly indulgent ingredient, the Russes disagree. They've even created a special menu dedicated to the fancy fungi.



The menu includes dishes such as a grass-fed beef tenderloin with parsley purée, brown butter hollandaise and Perigord truffles as well as a decadent chocolate flourless cake with truffle ice cream and citrus salad.

Truffle Week commenced over the weekend, and will run through this Saturday, December 19. Reservations are highly recommended, as truffles are a rare ingredient and supplies are limited.

Tickets for the dinner are $150 per person and do not include alcoholic beverages.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

