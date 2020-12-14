Monday, December 14, 2020
San Antonio eatery Clementine offering ultra-fancy truffle-focused menu for weeklong celebration
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Dec 14, 2020 at 9:31 AM
Castle Hills eatery Clementine will offer a special truffle-focused menu this week, in lieu of the typical one-night truffle dinner chef-owners John and Elise Russ have held the past two years.
While truffles — an ultra-expensive mushroom-type ingredient that boasts a distinct earthy taste — have gotten a bad rap on TV networks as an overly indulgent ingredient, the Russes disagree. They've even created a special menu dedicated to the fancy fungi.
The menu includes dishes such as a grass-fed beef tenderloin with parsley purée, brown butter hollandaise and Perigord truffles as well as a decadent chocolate flourless cake with truffle ice cream and citrus salad.
Truffle Week commenced over the weekend, and will run through this Saturday, December 19. Reservations are highly recommended, as truffles are a rare ingredient and supplies are limited.
Tickets for the dinner are $150 per person and do not include alcoholic beverages.
