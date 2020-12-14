No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, December 14, 2020

San Antonio restaurant Pharm Table reveals opening plan for new, larger Southtown location

Posted By on Mon, Dec 14, 2020 at 2:14 PM

Chef Elizabeth Johnson will close the doors of her current Pharm Table location Saturday to transition to bigger digs — and an expanded menu — in Southtown next month.

Originally slated for a November 2020 opening, the new Southtown location will host a Pharm Table food truck until the restaurant is able to safely offer indoor and outdoor dining.



December 19 will mark the last day of service at the current location — near the Tobin Center at 106 Auditorium Circle — which features Johnson’s Ayurvedic approach to anti-inflammatory cooking, emphasizing eating for one's particular body type.

Those food philosophies will carry over into the new space, even driving the brand new cocktail program helmed by local consultant Houston Eaves, known for the innovative beverage programs of the Esquire Tavern, Downstairs and El Mirador.

In addition to the restaurant's primarily plant-based food items, the food truck will offer three new craft cocktails, natural wines and beers, and other drinkable Pharm Table staples such as wellness shots and hot teas.

The Pharm Table food truck will begin service on December 29, offering online, contactless ordering for patio dining or takeout. The new larger space is located at 812 S. Alamo Street, and plans to open its doors in Southtown by mid January.

