Magnolia Pancake Haus sets Friday opening for new Northeast San Antonio location

Hangover brunch staple Magnolia Pancake Haus will open the doors on its third and farthest-north location Friday, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page
.
The pancake purveyor will welcome guests on a first-come, first-served basis, seating just 60% of its dining room so it can facilitate social distancing and stay within state safety mandates.
The restaurant said will also update the address and hours-of-operation information on its website this week. But if the new pancakery follows the lead of the chain's Huebner Road and Embassy Oaks locations, it will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The third Magnolia Pancake Haus is situated just north of F.M. 3009 in Cibolo, at 17730 Interstate 35.
