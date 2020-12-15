No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Magnolia Pancake Haus sets Friday opening for new Northeast San Antonio location

Posted By on Tue, Dec 15, 2020 at 1:24 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / MAGNOLIAPANCAKEHAUS
  • Instagram / magnoliapancakehaus
Hangover brunch staple Magnolia Pancake Haus will open the doors on its third and farthest-north location Friday, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The pancake purveyor will welcome guests on a first-come, first-served basis, seating just 60% of its dining room so it can facilitate social distancing and stay within state safety mandates.



It’s official! 🥞🎉🎉

Posted by Magnolia Pancake Haus Cibolo on Saturday, December 12, 2020

The restaurant said will also update the address and hours-of-operation information on its website this week. But if the new pancakery follows the lead of the chain's Huebner Road and Embassy Oaks locations, it will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The third Magnolia Pancake Haus is situated just north of F.M. 3009 in Cibolo, at 17730 Interstate 35.

