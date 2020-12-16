Cool-weather cocktails: warm up to these drinks from San Antonio bartenders

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Cool weather has finally hit San Antonio, and whether you spend your winter nights binge-watching TV or bundled up in front of a fire pit, an expertly prepared cocktail will make the experience even more cozy.We asked a trio of San Antonio bartenders to share recipes perfect for ringing in the holiday season.It’s all about the garnish with Picks’ super-simple twist on a classic Moscow Mule. Co-owner Jessica Marinez’s wintery take is garnished with tart pomegranate seeds, aromatic rosemary sprigs and candied ginger.1½ ounces bourbon3 ounces ginger beer½ ounce lime juiceFill a copper mug or cocktail glass with ice. Pour in the bourbon and lime juice. Top the glass off with ginger beer and give it a quick stir. Garnish and serve.Haleigh Guillory brings years of experience to her post as Bar Manager at The Hayden. Her mulled wine recipe is reminiscent of sangria, but earthy, warming spices make it that much cozier.2 bottles of red wine (almost any will work)1 cup amaretto1/2 cup of pitted black cherries2 oranges, sliced1 lemon, sliced2 bay leaves4 cinnamon sticks2 star anise8 whole cloves3 cardamom podsPlace all ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer for 30 minutes. Don’t bring the mixture to a boil, as it cooks off the alcohol. Take off the heat and strain. Serve in your favorite mug. Or keep warm in a crockpot set to its lowest setting to enjoy for the duration of a holiday evening.Southtown’s Bar Loretta won’t be serving up its elevated approach to Texas cuisine until 2021, but that didn’t stop owner Roger Herr and cocktail consultant Michael Neff from sharing this winter fave.1¾ ounces Ilegal Mezcal12 ounces prepared Hot Cocoa2 ounces Fernet Branca-eggnog whipped cream (recipe below)Prepare cocoa per instructions. Herr and Neff use a Ghiradelli mix and recommend a powder mix with no milk or cream added, but any will do. Combine mezcal and cocoa in a festive mug. Top with the special whipped cream and shaved chocolate or cinnamon.1/2 ounce Fernet Branca1 ounce eggnog3 ounces heavy cream1 teaspoon granulated sugarCombine all ingredients. Whip with an electric mixer until peaks form. Chill for at least 15 minutes as the whipped cream solidifies. If you don’t have a mixer, combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, ensure a good seal, and shake vigorously for five minutes.