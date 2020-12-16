No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Cool-weather cocktails: warm up to these drinks from San Antonio bartenders

Posted By on Wed, Dec 16, 2020 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Cool weather has finally hit San Antonio, and whether you spend your winter nights binge-watching TV or bundled up in front of a fire pit, an expertly prepared cocktail will make the experience even more cozy.

We asked a trio of San Antonio bartenders to share recipes perfect for ringing in the holiday season.



Picks Bar Kentucky Mule
It’s all about the garnish with Picks’ super-simple twist on a classic Moscow Mule. Co-owner Jessica Marinez’s wintery take is garnished with tart pomegranate seeds, aromatic rosemary sprigs and candied ginger.

Ingredients:
1½ ounces bourbon
3 ounces ginger beer
½ ounce lime juice

Method:
Fill a copper mug or cocktail glass with ice. Pour in the bourbon and lime juice. Top the glass off with ginger beer and give it a quick stir. Garnish and serve.

Mulled Wine from The Hayden
Haleigh Guillory brings years of experience to her post as Bar Manager at The Hayden. Her mulled wine recipe is reminiscent of sangria, but earthy, warming spices make it that much cozier.

Ingredients:
2 bottles of red wine (almost any will work)
1 cup amaretto
1/2 cup of pitted black cherries
2 oranges, sliced
1 lemon, sliced
2 bay leaves
4 cinnamon sticks
2 star anise
8 whole cloves
3 cardamom pods

Method:
Place all ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer for 30 minutes. Don’t bring the mixture to a boil, as it cooks off the alcohol. Take off the heat and strain. Serve in your favorite mug. Or keep warm in a crockpot set to its lowest setting to enjoy for the duration of a holiday evening.

Bar Loretta’s Boozy Hot Cocoa
Southtown’s Bar Loretta won’t be serving up its elevated approach to Texas cuisine until 2021, but that didn’t stop owner Roger Herr and cocktail consultant Michael Neff from sharing this winter fave.

Ingredients:
1¾ ounces Ilegal Mezcal
12 ounces prepared Hot Cocoa
2 ounces Fernet Branca-eggnog whipped cream (recipe below)

Method:
Prepare cocoa per instructions. Herr and Neff use a Ghiradelli mix and recommend a powder mix with no milk or cream added, but any will do. Combine mezcal and cocoa in a festive mug. Top with the special whipped cream and shaved chocolate or cinnamon.

Fernet Branca-eggnog whipped cream ingredients:
1/2 ounce Fernet Branca
1 ounce eggnog
3 ounces heavy cream
1 teaspoon granulated sugar

Method:
Combine all ingredients. Whip with an electric mixer until peaks form. Chill for at least 15 minutes as the whipped cream solidifies. If you don’t have a mixer, combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, ensure a good seal, and shake vigorously for five minutes.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

The 11 most exciting new restaurants in San Antonio right now
Following the Flavor: Exploring San Antonio’s ever-evolving food truck scene is worth the drive
Glitter Political: Outgoing County Commissioner Kevin Wolff tips his hat after 15 years of public service
Actor Ricardo Chavira draws on his own family to portray patriarch in Selena: The Series
Space Chase: In pursuing Space Command, San Antonio once again looks for an outside savior
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Owner of San Antonio's Hot Joy tweets pic of robber, threatens to 'cover him in crab fat caramel' Read More

  2. San Antonio Food Bank to hold largest holiday food distribution of 2020 at AT&T Center Tuesday Read More

  3. Magnolia Pancake Haus sets Friday opening for new Northeast San Antonio location Read More

  4. San Antonio-based Pabst Brewing Company strikes major deal with Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails Read More

  5. San Antonio bartenders will marry tiki cocktails and local rock music in inaugural pop-up event Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation