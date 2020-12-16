Cool-weather cocktails: warm up to these drinks from San Antonio bartenders

click to enlarge
Cool weather has finally hit San Antonio, and whether you spend your winter nights binge-watching TV or bundled up in front of a fire pit, an expertly prepared cocktail will make the experience even more cozy.
We asked a trio of San Antonio bartenders to share recipes perfect for ringing in the holiday season.
Picks Bar Kentucky Mule
It’s all about the garnish with Picks’ super-simple twist on a classic Moscow Mule. Co-owner Jessica Marinez’s wintery take is garnished with tart pomegranate seeds, aromatic rosemary sprigs and candied ginger.
Ingredients:
1½ ounces bourbon
3 ounces ginger beer
½ ounce lime juice
Method:
Fill a copper mug or cocktail glass with ice. Pour in the bourbon and lime juice. Top the glass off with ginger beer and give it a quick stir. Garnish and serve.
Mulled Wine from The Hayden
Haleigh Guillory brings years of experience to her post as Bar Manager at The Hayden. Her mulled wine recipe is reminiscent of sangria, but earthy, warming spices make it that much cozier.
Ingredients:
2 bottles of red wine (almost any will work)
1 cup amaretto
1/2 cup of pitted black cherries
2 oranges, sliced
1 lemon, sliced
2 bay leaves
4 cinnamon sticks
2 star anise
8 whole cloves
3 cardamom pods
Method:
Place all ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer for 30 minutes. Don’t bring the mixture to a boil, as it cooks off the alcohol. Take off the heat and strain. Serve in your favorite mug. Or keep warm in a crockpot set to its lowest setting to enjoy for the duration of a holiday evening.
Bar Loretta’s Boozy Hot Cocoa
Southtown’s Bar Loretta won’t be serving up its elevated approach to Texas cuisine until 2021, but that didn’t stop owner Roger Herr and cocktail consultant Michael Neff from sharing this winter fave.
Ingredients:
1¾ ounces Ilegal Mezcal
12 ounces prepared Hot Cocoa
2 ounces Fernet Branca-eggnog whipped cream (recipe below)
Method:
Prepare cocoa per instructions. Herr and Neff use a Ghiradelli mix and recommend a powder mix with no milk or cream added, but any will do. Combine mezcal and cocoa in a festive mug. Top with the special whipped cream and shaved chocolate or cinnamon.
Fernet Branca-eggnog whipped cream ingredients:
1/2 ounce Fernet Branca
1 ounce eggnog
3 ounces heavy cream
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
Method:
Combine all ingredients. Whip with an electric mixer until peaks form. Chill for at least 15 minutes as the whipped cream solidifies. If you don’t have a mixer, combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, ensure a good seal, and shake vigorously for five minutes.
