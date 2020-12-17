Needing some Thin Mint therapy? Girl Scouts of America have begun accepting cookie pre-orders

click image
Instagram / girl_scout_cookies_2020
It may not be Girl Scout cookie season just yet, but for those who love indulging in the boxed treats, fortune has smiled early.
This week, Girl Scouts of America opened its online portal for pre-orders, allowing folks to purchase the bingeable cookies for delivery. The organization isn't conducting in-person cookie sales this year due to the pandemic.
To order, reach out to the guardian of the Girl Scout in your life — we all have one, let’s be real — for an online link. That link will allow the cookie lover to place orders for all of their favorites while benefitting the local troop.
The usual suspects — Tagalongs, Do-si-dos and Thin Mints — are available, as well as the new flavor for this season: Toast-yay! Toast-yay! cookies are toast-shaped treats flavored like French toast, natch.
For those who don’t know a Girl Scout, an iWantCookies form awaits at the Girl Scouts website
. Once on the site, customers can also make donations, or ship cookies directly to others in a gift box.
Upon placing your order, choose between having your cookies shipped or hand-delivered by an area Scout — you know, as soon as it's safe for her to do so.
