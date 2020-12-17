No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, December 17, 2020

San Antonio’s JUICEssential juice bar debuts rich, mineral-packed hot cacao

Posted By on Thu, Dec 17, 2020 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY JUICESSENTIAL
  • Courtesy JUICEssential
Local juicery JUICEssentials has taken a cue from Mother Nature and debuted a new winter-worthy drink: hot cacao.

The spruced-up take on hot cocoa is purported to pack more of a chocolate punch since it features a higher concentration of the pure cacao bean from which cocoa is derived.



JUICEssential balances the bitter notes of cacao with almond milk, honey, vanilla syrup and a pinch of Himalayan salt, adding depth of flavor and a hint of sweetness.

Cacao has been a popular ingredient in JUICEssential smoothie bowls and other dishes for some time. It’s packed with minerals including magnesium, calcium, iron and zinc, according to the juice purveyor.

The winter drink will be available for a limited time at the shop, located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace, #8119.

