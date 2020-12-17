No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Six San Antonio Public Libraries will offer snack packs for kids during the holiday break

Posted By on Thu, Dec 17, 2020 at 12:36 PM

click image Carver Branch Library is one SA public library participating in the Snack Pak 4 Kids program. - INSTAGRAM / MYSAPL
  • Instagram / mysapl
  • Carver Branch Library is one SA public library participating in the Snack Pak 4 Kids program.
To help families facing food insecurity due to the pandemic, the San Antonio Public Library and its nonprofit foundation will help feed kids during their holiday break from school.

SAPL's Snack Pak 4 Kids program is open to kids ages 4-18. Families don't need a library card to be eligible.



“The goal of this partnership is to help fight the hunger of children and teens and in the process, facilitate learning,” San Antonio Public Library Director Ramiro S. Salazar said in a release. “Libraries are at the heart of our communities and we are proud to be able to provide for our community beyond our service efforts by partnering with other community organizations.”

The San Antonio Public Library Foundation will offer no-contact pickups at six libraries starting this week. The snacks are available Tuesdays from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The program will run through January 30, 2021.

The participating libraries are:
  • Bazan Branch Library 2200 W. Commerce St., (210) 207-9160.
  • Carver Branch Library 3350 E. Commerce St., (210) 207-9180.
  • Central Library 600 Soledad St., (210) 207-2500.
  • Collins Garden Branch Library 200 N. Park Blvd., (210) 207-9120.
  • Memorial Branch Library 3222 Culebra Road, (210) 207-9140.
  • Westfall Branch Library 6111 Rosedale Court, (210) 207-9220.
