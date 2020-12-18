No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 18, 2020

San Antonio Food Bank receives 'Christmas miracle' in the form of $19,000 in unclaimed property

Posted By on Fri, Dec 18, 2020 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO FOOD BANK
  • Facebook / San Antonio Food Bank
As this shitshow of a year comes to a close, it's safe to say that we can all use some positive news.

That positive news comes to us from the Texas Comptroller’s Office, which helped the San Antonio Food Bank discover enough unclaimed property to provide nearly 140,000 meals to the community, KSAT reports.



“The Feeding Texas network of food banks, along with partners around the state, has been working tirelessly to meet the increased need, and we’re pleased to assist their efforts,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar told the TV station. “Every dollar can go a long way in helping needy Texans make ends meet during these unprecedented times ..."

The Feeding Texas network works with 21 member food banks, assisting over 4 million Texans annually with food and resources to fight hunger in the Lone Star State.

The Comptroller’s Office told KSAT that unclaimed property for food banks could include utility deposits, uncashed checks and refunds from vendors.

In the SA Food Bank’s case, those numbers added up to more than $19,000 — enough cash to provide nearly 140,000 meals to families in its 16-county service area.

“It’s a bit of a Christmas miracle to get a gift of unclaimed property via the state Comptroller’s office,” Eric Cooper, CEO and president of the San Antonio Food Bank, told the station.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

San Antonio author Max Booth III has a novella turned into a forthcoming horror film
After exciting new openings, San Antonio is now awash in oyster bars
Fresh Oysters Call for Champagne and Other Crisp Sparkling Wines
Gov. Greg Abbott’s craven silence on COVID-19 puts his political ambitions ahead of Texans’ lives
Cool-weather cocktails: warm up to these drinks from San Antonio bartenders
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Magnolia Pancake Haus sets Friday opening for new Northeast San Antonio location Read More

  2. Six San Antonio Public Libraries will offer snack packs for kids during the holiday break Read More

  3. Greenies Urban Farm to donate 1,000 pounds of healthy superfoods to San Antonio families Read More

  4. The 11 most exciting new restaurants in San Antonio right now Read More

  5. Needing some Thin Mint therapy? Girl Scouts of America have begun accepting cookie pre-orders Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation