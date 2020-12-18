San Antonio Food Bank receives 'Christmas miracle' in the form of $19,000 in unclaimed property

click to enlarge
As this shitshow of a year comes to a close, it's safe to say that we can all use some positive news.
That positive news comes to us from the Texas Comptroller’s Office, which helped the San Antonio Food Bank discover enough unclaimed property to provide nearly 140,000 meals
to the community, KSAT reports.
“The Feeding Texas network of food banks, along with partners around the state, has been working tirelessly to meet the increased need, and we’re pleased to assist their efforts,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar told the TV station. “Every dollar can go a long way in helping needy Texans make ends meet during these unprecedented times ..."
The Feeding Texas network
works with 21 member food banks, assisting over 4 million Texans annually with food and resources to fight hunger in the Lone Star State.
The Comptroller’s Office told KSAT that unclaimed property for food banks could include utility deposits, uncashed checks and refunds from vendors.
In the SA Food Bank’s case, those numbers added up to more than $19,000 — enough cash to provide nearly 140,000 meals to families in its 16-county service area.
“It’s a bit of a Christmas miracle to get a gift of unclaimed property via the state Comptroller’s office,” Eric Cooper, CEO and president of the San Antonio Food Bank, told the station.
