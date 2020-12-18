Friday, December 18, 2020
San Antonio staple Volare Italian Restaurant selling kid-friendly pizza kits for at-home baking
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Dec 18, 2020 at 1:29 PM
San Antonio's Volare Italian Restaurant has cooked up a dinner option that aims to bring families together over the dinner table.
With COVID-19 regulations keeping kiddos at home — and likely driving more than a few parents crazy — the longtime pizza institution has launched cook-at-home kits to promote family kitchen time.
The do-it-yourself kits included a ball of Volare’s handmade dough, its Napoli-style sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and pepperoni slices, all aimed at helping aspiring young chefs work with their parents on the perfect pie.
Each $12 kit produces a 14-inch pizza. The packages are available for purchase online or in the shop, along with a la carte toppings, and naturally, salads, beer and wine.
