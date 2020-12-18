No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 18, 2020

San Antonio staple Volare Italian Restaurant selling kid-friendly pizza kits for at-home baking

Posted By on Fri, Dec 18, 2020 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY VOLARE ITALIAN RESTAURANT / KODY MELTON
  • Courtesy Volare Italian Restaurant / Kody Melton
San Antonio's Volare Italian Restaurant has cooked up a dinner option that aims to bring families together over the dinner table.

With COVID-19 regulations keeping kiddos at home — and likely driving more than a few parents crazy — the longtime pizza institution has launched cook-at-home kits to promote family kitchen time.



The do-it-yourself kits included a ball of Volare’s handmade dough, its Napoli-style sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and pepperoni slices, all aimed at helping aspiring young chefs work with their parents on the perfect pie.

Each $12 kit produces a 14-inch pizza. The packages are available for purchase online or in the shop, along with a la carte toppings, and naturally, salads, beer and wine.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

San Antonio author Max Booth III has a novella turned into a forthcoming horror film
After exciting new openings, San Antonio is now awash in oyster bars
Fresh Oysters Call for Champagne and Other Crisp Sparkling Wines
Gov. Greg Abbott’s craven silence on COVID-19 puts his political ambitions ahead of Texans’ lives
Cool-weather cocktails: warm up to these drinks from San Antonio bartenders
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Magnolia Pancake Haus sets Friday opening for new Northeast San Antonio location Read More

  2. Six San Antonio Public Libraries will offer snack packs for kids during the holiday break Read More

  3. Greenies Urban Farm to donate 1,000 pounds of healthy superfoods to San Antonio families Read More

  4. The 11 most exciting new restaurants in San Antonio right now Read More

  5. Needing some Thin Mint therapy? Girl Scouts of America have begun accepting cookie pre-orders Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation