San Antonio’s Con Huevos Tacos holding a gift market Saturday featuring local makers

Christmas is a week away, but there are probably one or two folks on your list that have you stumped. The crew at Con Huevos Tacos gets that, which is why they're holding a pop-up market with artsy vendors selling last-minute gifts.Among the local makers at the market are Tres Leches , which will be offering SA culture-inspired earrings and art prints, and local artist Allison Villarreal , who's selling her signature colorful prints.

That Cookie Tho Bakery will be serving up homemade sweet treats from an extensive menu of gourmet cookies in what will be the vendor's last pop-up of the year.The market will run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 19. Con Huevos will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to fuel the shopping frenzy with tacos and aguas frescas.Con Huevos Tacos is located on the East Side, at 1629 E. Houston St.