No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 21, 2020

Lauded chicken spot Wayne’s Wings to open new location in Northwest San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Dec 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / SATEXASFOODIES
  • Instagram / satexasfoodies
Wayne’s Wings — named the “Best Wings in Texas” by food site delish.com — will open a second location, this one serving Northwest San Antonio, KSAT reports.

Owner Dwayne Price plans to open the new outpost in February 2021. It will be located at 11600 Bandera Road, according to the TV station.



The original Wayne's Wings moved into its 4453 Walzem Road location in January of this year so it could offer more dining space and parking. That restaurant is in Northeast San Antonio.

Wayne's Wings opened in 2016 and snowballed in popularity after being lauded for its flavorful finger food. San Antonio Current readers named it their second-favorite wing spot in our 2020 Best Of poll.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Kitsch and erotica commingle in the lowbrow work of San Antonio artist Connie Chapa
San Antonio author Max Booth III has a novella turned into a forthcoming horror film
After exciting new openings, San Antonio is now awash in oyster bars
Fresh Oysters Call for Champagne and Other Crisp Sparkling Wines
Gov. Greg Abbott’s craven silence on COVID-19 puts his political ambitions ahead of Texans’ lives
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After exciting new openings, San Antonio is now awash in oyster bars Read More

  2. 'New Texan' James van der Beek stars in heartwarming, holiday-focused online H-E-B ad Read More

  3. San Antonio Food Bank receives 'Christmas miracle' in the form of $19,000 in unclaimed property Read More

  4. Part of San Antonio’s Market Square will temporarily close in 2021, and it’s not COVID-related Read More

  5. San Antonio staple Volare Italian Restaurant selling kid-friendly pizza kits for at-home baking Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation