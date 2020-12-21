Monday, December 21, 2020
Lauded chicken spot Wayne’s Wings to open new location in Northwest San Antonio
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Dec 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Wayne’s Wings — named the “Best Wings in Texas” by food site delish.com
— will open a second location, this one serving Northwest San Antonio, KSAT reports
Owner Dwayne Price plans to open the new outpost in February 2021. It will be located at 11600 Bandera Road, according to the TV station.
The original Wayne's Wings moved into its 4453 Walzem Road location in January of this year so it could offer more dining space and parking. That restaurant is in Northeast San Antonio.
Wayne's Wings opened in 2016 and snowballed in popularity after being lauded for its flavorful finger food. San Antonio Current
readers named it their second-favorite wing spot
in our 2020 Best Of poll.
