Monday, December 21, 2020

'New Texan' James van der Beek stars in heartwarming, holiday-focused online H-E-B ad

Posted By on Mon, Dec 21, 2020 at 11:29 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / HEB
  • Instagram / heb
James van der Beek — aka Dawson from teen drama series Dawson’s Creek — is commemorating his family's recent relocation to Texas by starring in a new H-E-B holiday ad campaign focused on giving back.

“I have come to look at moving to a new state like being a guest at somebody’s holiday dinner table,” the actor says in a 12-minute online video for the San Antonio-based grocer. “You don’t walk in and tell them what to do. The first question that you ask is: ‘what do I bring?’”



For the spot, Van der Beek and H-E-B partnered with Pop Up Birthday — a nonprofit that provides personalized birthday experiences to kiddos in foster care.

Van der Beek and his two kids are shown trawling the aisles of an H-E-B for decorations, gifts and Christmas cookie-baking supplies. He delivers a Texas-sized pickup truck full of the holiday goodies to Anna and Dan, a mom and her child, who tearfully accept the gifts.

The clip is part of H-E-B's Holiday Even Brighter campaign, which includes 25 days of celebrity appearances, family recipes and musical performances.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

