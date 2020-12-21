San Antonio Food Bank will give brisket and sausage at final 2020 mega-distribution on Tuesday

click image Instagram / safoodbank

The San Antonio Food Bank’s final mega-distribution of the year will feature a Christmas in Texas theme and include sausage, frozen whole briskets and 150-pound food boxes.Working with longtime partners Community First Health Plans, Kiolbassa Smoked Meats and the RK Group, the Food Bank will provide holiday ingredients to 2,000 local families. Kiolbassa will offer a special “Links of Love” holiday sausage at the distribution, continuing its company tradition of donating 10,000 pounds of food monthly to fight food insecurity.“The pandemic has seen thousands more hurting in our community,” Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said in a release. “Our three partners for this final mega mobile distribution before Christmas bring both hope and meal ingredients to our hurting neighbors, and we could not be more grateful.”The mega-distribution will take place Tuesday, December 22, at the Alamodome.