Monday, December 21, 2020

San Antonio’s Folklores Coffee House will give all Christmas Eve profits to its employees

Monday, December 21, 2020

East Side java joint Folklores Coffee House wanted to share holiday cheer to its workers in the form of a bonus, but with the pandemic cutting into earnings, that just wasn't possible.

So, instead, owners Tatu and Emilie Herrera are handing over 100% of their Christmas Eve profits to staff.



“We wanted to give our employees a bonus for Xmas, but it's covid [sic] slow so we decided to have an employee appreciation day,” a Sunday Facebook post read. “All money made that day will go to our employees. Please help us put them in the weeds.”

We wanted to give our employees a bonus for Xmas, but it's covid slow so we decided to have an employee appreciation day, all money made that day will go to our employees. Please help us put them in the weeds.

Posted by Folklores- Government Hill Coffee House on Sunday, December 20, 2020

In restaurant slang, "in the weeds" means a time when workers are really busy.

Folklores’ Christmas Eve employee appreciation day will run 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

San Antonio Current

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

