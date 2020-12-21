Monday, December 21, 2020
San Antonio's Folklores Coffee House will give all Christmas Eve profits to its employees
By Nina Rangel
East Side java joint Folklores Coffee House wanted to share holiday cheer to its workers in the form of a bonus, but with the pandemic cutting into earnings, that just wasn't possible.
So, instead, owners Tatu and Emilie Herrera are handing over 100% of their Christmas Eve profits to staff.
“We wanted to give our employees a bonus for Xmas, but it's covid [sic] slow so we decided to have an employee appreciation day,” a Sunday Facebook post read. “All money made that day will go to our employees. Please help us put them in the weeds.”
In restaurant slang, "in the weeds" means a time when workers are really busy.
Folklores’ Christmas Eve employee appreciation day will run 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
