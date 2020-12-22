H-E-B and Meals on Wheels San Antonio team up to deliver 3,400 meals to homebound seniors

click image Instagram / mowsatx

H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing may not include its traditional in-person dinner events and volunteer opportunities, but that’s not stopping the company from donating more than 300,000 meals to fight hunger this holiday season.The latest effort from the grocery chain includes a partnership with Meals on Wheels San Antonio which will deliver 3,400 meals to homebound seniors in the Alamo City. The meal — which H-E-B will sponsor — will be a proper holiday feast, featuring turkey with stuffing and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, a dinner roll, milk and dessert.Launched in 1989, H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing serves more than 250,000 meals annually. In Texas, H-E-B will make monetary and food donations to 18 Texas food banks and more than 40 hunger relief agencies such as Meals on Wheels.The meal delivery will take place Wednesday, enlisting the volunteer efforts of H-E-B employees — which the company calls partners — and Meals on Wheels staff.