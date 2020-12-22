No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Those who attended San Antonio public schools can relive Enchilada Wednesdays at downtown eatery

Posted By on Tue, Dec 22, 2020 at 1:20 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / PICODEGALLOSA
  • Instagram / picodegallosa
Downtown Tex-Mex restaurant Pico de Gallo has unveiled Enchilada Wednesdays, a lunchtime special which nods to the puro school tradition that many born-and-raised San Antonians remember fondly.

“If you went to school in SA, then you know about Enchilada Wednesdays!” the restaurant posted to Instagram. “All the nostalgia of your cafeteria favorites, but even better!”



The lunch entree — which features bright red corn tortillas filled with gooey cheese topped with savory chili sauce — was a childhood staple for many who attended public schools here.

Those searching for a touch of comfort-food nostalgia can partake in Pico de Gallo’s Enchilada Wednesday for $7.99 per plate, which is more than a tad pricier than the subsidized school lunches many of us remember.

However, the deal includes two enchiladas, rice and jalapeño cornbread, all which we assume are an improvement on school steam-table vittles. Plus, you can add a margarita for just $10 extra. We’re adults now, after all.

