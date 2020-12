Those who attended San Antonio public schools can relive Enchilada Wednesdays at downtown eatery

click image Instagram / picodegallosa

Downtown Tex-Mex restaurant Pico de Gallo has unveiled Enchilada Wednesdays, a lunchtime special which nods to the puro school tradition that many born-and-raised San Antonians remember fondly.“If you went to school in SA, then you know about Enchilada Wednesdays!” the restaurant posted to Instagram . “All the nostalgia of your cafeteria favorites, but even better!”The lunch entree — which features bright red corn tortillas filled with gooey cheese topped with savory chili sauce — was a childhood staple for many who attended public schools here.Those searching for a touch of comfort-food nostalgia can partake in Pico de Gallo’s Enchilada Wednesday for $7.99 per plate, which is more than a tad pricier than the subsidized school lunches many of us remember.However, the deal includes two enchiladas, rice and jalapeño cornbread, all which we assume are an improvement on school steam-table vittles. Plus, you can add a margarita for just $10 extra. We’re adults now, after all.