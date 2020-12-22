No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

San Antonio’s La Panaderia will offer traditional sweet Rosca de Reyes cakes for Epiphany Day

Posted By on Tue, Dec 22, 2020 at 12:44 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY LA PANADERÍA
  • Courtesy La Panadería
Holiday plans are shifting for most families this year, but brothers David and José Cáceres — owners of two San Antonio-area La Panadería restaurants — plan to share their Mexican "bread cultura" by offering traditional Rosca de Reyes cakes for Epiphany Day.

The special sweet bread — which features flavors of orange, guava and chocolate with a vanilla butter crust and cherries — is eaten on January 6 in honor of Epiphany, which historically marks the arrival of the three wise men in Bethlehem who delivered gifts to the baby Jesus.



Rosca de Reyes cakes have an additional surprise in store — a plastic baby hidden inside the cake. Traditionally, whoever finds the baby in their piece of cake has to throw a party on February 2 for family and friends.

This year, however, they might just be in charge of sending the Zoom link for a virtual shindig.

As not everyone is familiar with the tradition, La Panadería includes the baby separately so people can hide them on their own.

Rosca de Reyes can be preordered online starting December 29, and are available in individual and family size servings.

