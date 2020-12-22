No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

These San Antonio eateries are offering New Year’s Eve meals to celebrate kicking 2020 to the curb

Posted By on Tue, Dec 22, 2020 at 10:55 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY HOTEL HAVANA / NICK SIMONITE
  • Courtesy Hotel Havana / Nick Simonite
We don’t need much of a reason to celebrate the end of 2020, but some SA eateries have decided to pull out all the stops, offering special New Year’s Eve experiences that will have you toasting the night — and the year — away.

We’ve gathered a few options for your celebration consideration. As per usual, do your research and make sure you're comfortable with the safety precautions being offered by the venues.



Ocho’s Cena de Nochevieja
 Ocho’s Chef Kirk is planning a decadent three-course New Year’s Eve dinner paired with Andalusia whiskey. The food menu boasts beef marrow tacos — paired with a neat pour of the booze — as well as prime rib and a black eyed pea brownie, each paired with an Andalusia whiskey cocktail. Vegetarian options are available, and seating will be limited. The dinner will be served at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and will cost $75 per person. 1015 Navarro St., (210) 222-2008, Ocho on EventBrite.

Bistr09’s New Year’s Eve Dinner
 Chef Damien Watel is planning a luscious NYE feast, offering multiple entree options, including lobster Thermidor and beef tenderloin. The bistro’s celebratory dinner will be available for $65 and include three course. Cocktails, beer and wine are available at an additional cost. Bistr09’s New Year’s Eve feast can be ordered online for pickup by folks who’d rather dine at home. 6106 Broadway, (210) 245-8156, bistr09.com.

click to enlarge COURTESY THE JERK SHACK / JASON RISNER PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Courtesy The Jerk Shack / Jason Risner Photography
Jerk Shack’s Family Party Packs
 Chef-owner Nicola Blaque is ringing in 2021 with a Caribbean flair, offering family packs designed to feed groups of six. NYE gatherings within your own bubble can still be a celebration with the Jerk Shack’s jerk ribs, jerk tacos and jerk chicken plus shareable sides. Prices range from $45 to $55, and the meals are available for pickup from the East Side eatery. 117 Matyear St., (210) 776-7780, facebook.com/thejerkshacksatx.

Meadow Neighborhood Eatery’s NYE Prix Fixe Dinner
Chef-owner P.J. Edwards will draw on his extensive experience to offer a five-course prix fixe dinner on New Year’s Eve, featuring raw Massacre Island oysters, seared swordfish with cauliflower and farro, a Dean and Peeler 70-day dry-aged NY strip and decadent desserts. The dinner is available from 4-10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and costs $75. Entree options such as that fancy AF steak will require an additional $25. The meal is available for curbside pickup and delivery. 555 W. Bitters #110, (210) 481-4214, meadowsanantonio.com.

Ida Claire's NYE Dinner
This Southern-inspired restaurant will host a five-course dinner created by Chef de Cuisine Nels Christensen. This indulgent dinner will feature all of the bougie NYE must-haves: steak, caviar, lobster, chocolate and champagne. Tickets for Ida Claire’s NYE dinner run $90 per person. The dinner will be offered at the Quarry-area restaurant from 7-9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. After the dinner, guests are invited to stay and enjoy a live DJ and cocktail specials from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. To purchase tickets, call or email the restaurant. 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road, (210) 667-2145, ida-claire.com.

