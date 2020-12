Motel Fried Chicken will check in to San Antonio next month with delivery and takeout service

click to enlarge Instagram / motelfriedchicken

Motel Fried Chicken, a new chef-driven fried chicken sando concept, will open for business early next month, MySA reports . Philadelphia-based chef Chad Rosenthal has partnered with San Antonio chef James Canter to bring the buttermilk and herb-brined chicken sandwiches to the Alamo City.After an über-successful pop-up event at Southtown venue The Good Kind last month, Rosenthal and Canter will begin offering their crispy fried wares via delivery and takeout January 8, 2021.The opening menu will be simple: choose between a regular or spicy fried chicken sandwich — both come with house-made pickles and various sauce options — and regular or spicy waffle fries.Sando hounds will be able to order through third-party services such as Uber Eats and Favor, or arrange to pick up their chicken via the kitchen’s website motelfriedchicken.com Motel Fried Chicken will be located in the Five Points neighborhood at 1017 N. Flores St.