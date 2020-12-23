Wednesday, December 23, 2020
First responders on San Antonio's East Side receive deliveries of locally made tamales as gift
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 12:15 PM
The office of Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan sent dozens of tamales to the nine fire stations serving her East Side district this week — a gesture of appreciation for their service to the community.
“I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of our SAFD first responders and cherished small businesses in our community,” Councilwoman Andrews-Sullivan said in a release. “In the midst of this pandemic it is important to support our community, I asked that everyone continue to support each other by giving.”
The gift also supported a longtime SA business, Ruben's Homemade Tamales, which has been in operation since 1952. It was opened by the parents of current owner Rosalinda Perez in Andrews-Sullivan's District 2.
District 2 spans 61 square miles east and northeast of downtown San Antonio.
