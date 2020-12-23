No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Plan ahead with these San Antonio eateries offering a hangover brunch on New Year’s Day

Posted By on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BAKERY LORRAINE
  • Courtesy of Bakery Lorraine
This year has been a doozy, that’s for sure.

If you're planning to rinse the residue of these past 12 months off of your psyche with booze, consider planning ahead to remedy your champagne-fueled hangover with one of these post-NYE events.



And, not to sound like someone's mom, but please consider being safe by using a ride-share service, masking up and observing pandemic protocols.

The Rustic
This eatery offers down-home vittles sourced from Texas ranchers and farmers, which makes for a satisfying Hangover Cure Brunch. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day, and the spot will feature free live music at 12:30 p.m. 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Ste. 204, 210-245-7500, therustic.com.

The General Public
This Rim-area joint will ring in 2021 with a Hangover Cure Brunch featuring $1 mimosas — which seems counterproductive, but who are we to judge, really? Brunch will run from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day. 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Ste. 102, 210-920-1101, thegenpublic.com.

Bakery Lorraine
This high-end bakery will also offer a New Year’s Day Brunch, with Croque Madames, Croissant Sandwiches, Quiche Lorraine and Nutella Babka — as well as mimosas to cure that NYE hangover. Multiple Locations, bakerylorraine.com.

La Panaderia
For those who prefer to nurse their hangover in the privacy of their own home, La Panaderia is offering mimosa kits that include a bottle of JP Chenet Brut and half a gallon of fresh orange juice. Multiple Locations, lapanaderiaonline.com.

Barbaro
Pop bottles of champagne to the tunes of local DJ LZRCAT on New Year’s Day at Barbaro. The New Wave/Post Punk set will run from noon to 4 p.m., and bubbles, oysters and new brunch items will be available all day. 2720 McCullough Ave., 210-320-226, barbarosanantonio.com.

