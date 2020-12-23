Plan ahead with these San Antonio eateries offering a hangover brunch on New Year’s Day

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bakery Lorraine

This year has been a doozy, that’s for sure.If you're planning to rinse the residue of these past 12 months off of your psyche with booze, consider planning ahead to remedy your champagne-fueled hangover with one of these post-NYE events.And, not to sound like someone's mom, but please consider being safe by using a ride-share service, masking up and observing pandemic protocols.This eatery offers down-home vittles sourced from Texas ranchers and farmers, which makes for a satisfying Hangover Cure Brunch. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day, and the spot will feature free live music at 12:30 p.m.This Rim-area joint will ring in 2021 with a Hangover Cure Brunch featuring $1 mimosas — which seems counterproductive, but who are we to judge, really? Brunch will run from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day.This high-end bakery will also offer a New Year’s Day Brunch, with Croque Madames, Croissant Sandwiches, Quiche Lorraine and Nutella Babka — as well as mimosas to cure that NYE hangover.For those who prefer to nurse their hangover in the privacy of their own home, La Panaderia is offering mimosa kits that include a bottle of JP Chenet Brut and half a gallon of fresh orange juice.Pop bottles of champagne to the tunes of local DJ LZRCAT on New Year’s Day at Barbaro. The New Wave/Post Punk set will run from noon to 4 p.m., and bubbles, oysters and new brunch items will be available all day.