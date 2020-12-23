Pub Run San Antonio will ring in 2021 with a bar crawl on New Year’s Day

click image
The pandemic has continued to wreak havoc on the restaurant and bar industry, but Arturo Torres — owner of Pub Run San Antonio, which coordinates monthly bar crawls of Downtown SA's river walk boozeries — is ready to get back in the saddle, MySA reports
“We are trying to help the bars downtown, but it's been very challenging," Torres told the news site. "People are pretty hesitant to come out. We have our loyal ones, but it's been a real hit and miss.”
Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization’s events drew large crowds with its themes and large list of participating bars. Torres told MySA that he is now working with four to five bars instead of the usual 10 to 12.
“We don't want to lose [the bars],” Torres said. "The businesses downtown have gone through a lot ... We wear our masks and have plenty of hand sanitizers to give out. We wouldn't do this if we didn't think it was safe.”
The theme of the New Year's Day pub run is "onesies," and start at 7 p.m. at Pat O’Brien's before moving on to Maddy McMurphy's Irish Sports Bar, Acapulco Sam's, Drink Texas and the Champagne Room.
