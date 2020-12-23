Recently shuttered Avocado Cafe now home to San Antonio’s Scooped Cookie Dough Bar

click image
-
Instagram / scoopedcookiedoughbar
Scooped Cookie Dough Bar, an SA-born edible raw cookie dough company, will hold a grand opening in the space formerly occupied by vegan-friendly Avocado Cafe on the city’s Northeast side.
Matt Weber, owner of Scooped Cookie Dough Bar, negotiated a deal with Tripp Floyd, the former operator of the eatery, after spotting the Current’s coverage of Floyd's search
for a new tenant, as well as local influencer s.a.foodie’s Facebook post on the subject, which appears to have been deleted.
“I saw the posts and, at first, didn’t think anything of it,” Weber told the Current
. “Then I started wondering about what the rent looked like and what we could do with the space for Scooped, so I gave [Floyd] a call. We toured it the next day, and the rest is history.”
Scooped had previously occupied space at the Shops at La Cantera, on SA’s far north side. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the shop had to amend its hours to try to stay afloat, but the mall was less than accommodating of Weber’s plight.
“The mall told us we were expected to pay full rent, even for the months we were closed,” Weber said. “Even when we were open, we weren’t able to stay open all day. We had to be open in a kind of half day capacity. And people just weren’t going out there.”
The new shop — located in a small mixed-use village of restaurants, retail boutiques and wellness salons — is still a bit off the beaten path, but Weber says the size, location and price were too good to pass up.
Scooped will hold its grand opening at the new shop, located at 18771 FM 2252, on Monday, December 28th starting at noon.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.