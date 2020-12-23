No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

The Good Kind Southtown will hold a Boxing Day Brunch and toy drive to benefit San Antonio families

Posted By on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 4:32 PM

COURTESY OF THE GOOD KIND
  • Courtesy of The Good Kind
Boxing Day is typically celebrated in Canada and countries across the pond, but San Antonio chef Tim McDiarmid — who is Canadian herself — is bringing the holiday to the Alamo City, holding a special Boxing Day Brunch and toy drive for local kiddos.

According to history.com, Boxing Day (December 26) has nothing to do with down-and-dirty brawls, rather — as one theory explains — the trashing of empty boxes left over from Christmas or the return of unwanted gifts to the shops of their origin.



McDiarmid, who has been collecting donated toys since the start of the holiday season, is inviting patrons to join The Good Kind in paying it forward with the donation of gifts for distribution to local nonprofit organizations such as battered women's and children's shelters.

The staff of The Good Kind has been collecting donated toys since the start of the holiday season. - COURTESY OF THE GOOD KIND
  • Courtesy of The Good Kind
  • The staff of The Good Kind has been collecting donated toys since the start of the holiday season.
The brunch, which will feature The Good Kind’s traditional brunch items and cocktails, kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Menu items include McDiarmid’s French Toast — with your choice of Nutella or almond butter, banana slices and maple syrup — and the Good Morning Burrito, which features free range local eggs, black beans, white cheddar, grilled corn, salsa and guacamole.

Cocktails include traditional margaritas, Bloody Marys, mimosas, sangria, and The Good Kind’s signature South Claw cocktail: a frozen hibiscus margarita accompanied by a black cherry White Claw.

