San Antonio-based Pabst Blue Ribbon debuts new alcoholic canned coffee
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Dec 28, 2020 at 1:55 PM
click image
The beer company behind Lone Star, Pearl and its namesake Pabst Blue Ribbon has had a busy year.
Pabst announced plans to relocate its headquarters back to San Antonio
, develop a downtown culture park
and relaunch its Pearl xXx American lager
. It also struck a multi-million dollar deal
securing the rights to sell and distribute Jack Daniel's pre-made cocktails.
Now, to close out 2020, the brewer will make its Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee available in 35 Alamo City retail locations. It unveiled the caffeinated brew earlier this year and has conducted a staggered launch.
In a release, 176-year-old Pabst said its 5% ABV canned coffee “balances a rich creamy blend with a whipped vanilla flavor.”
While the Original version of Pabst's Hard Coffee is now on local convenience and liquor store shelves, looks like we'll need to wait for its Cold Brew version. That variety — which boasts a “slightly sweet, dairy free” 4.2% ABV experience — is currently available only in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Pabst Brewing Co., San Antonio, downtown, Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails, Pearl, Lone Star, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Pearl Brewery, beer, brewing, Texas, Pearl Brewing Company, Pearl xXx, American lager, relaunch, Pearl beer, Daniel Crawford, Richter Goods, Jung Provisions, San Antonio brewery, Emma Koehler, prohibition, Downtown San Antonio, Image, Image