Monday, December 28, 2020

San Antonio-based Pabst Blue Ribbon debuts new alcoholic canned coffee

Monday, December 28, 2020

The beer company behind Lone Star, Pearl and its namesake Pabst Blue Ribbon has had a busy year.

Pabst announced plans to relocate its headquarters back to San Antonio, develop a downtown culture park and relaunch its Pearl xXx American lager. It also struck a multi-million dollar deal securing the rights to sell and distribute Jack Daniel's pre-made cocktails.



Now, to close out 2020, the brewer will make its Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee available in 35 Alamo City retail locations. It unveiled the caffeinated brew earlier this year and has conducted a staggered launch.

In a release, 176-year-old Pabst said its 5% ABV canned coffee “balances a rich creamy blend with a whipped vanilla flavor.”

While the Original version of Pabst's Hard Coffee is now on local convenience and liquor store shelves, looks like we'll need to wait for its Cold Brew version. That variety — which boasts a “slightly sweet, dairy free” 4.2% ABV experience — is currently available only in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois.

