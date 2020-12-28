Monday, December 28, 2020
San Antonio conjunto star Flaco Jiménez teases a new food trailer on social media
By Nina Rangel
On Facebook Sunday, San Antonio’s Grammy Award-winning accordion maestro Flaco Jiménez teased the launch of a new taco trailer bearing his name.
The new Tacos Jiménez mobile eatery will open January 7, serving up barbacoa bañados estilo Monterrey and menudo. The former are popular Monterrey, Mexico-style tacos bathed in a savory red sauce.
Flaco Is ready to place his order!!Join us for our Grand Opening!!
January 7th 🌮Posted by Flaco Jimenez y su Conjunto on Sunday, December 27, 2020
The trailer will sling tacos Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight. Menudo will be available on Saturday and Sunday.
Jiménez's trailer will be located at 10911 Highway 16 South, across the highway from the Colt 45 Sports Club.
