Monday, December 28, 2020
Taco spot Cervecería 88 opens in defunct San Antonio restaurant Eastside Kitchenette's space
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Dec 28, 2020 at 12:56 PM
Cervecería 88 — a new taco, wing and burger joint — held its grand opening over the weekend in the space that once housed popular eatery Eastside Kitchenette.
Eastside Kitchenette, which served elevated Southern cuisine, closed earlier this year
amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cervecería 88 took to social media to promote its opening event with photos of a newly expanded patio and turf-covered yard. The spot also includes a full bar and a handful of beers on tap.
According to its Facebook page, the new restaurant — located at 2119 Interstate 35 — is open Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.. It's also open Saturday from noon to 1 a.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
