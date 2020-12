Taco spot Cervecería 88 opens in defunct San Antonio restaurant Eastside Kitchenette's space

click image Facebook / Cervecería 88

Cervecería 88 — a new taco, wing and burger joint — held its grand opening over the weekend in the space that once housed popular eatery Eastside Kitchenette.Eastside Kitchenette, which served elevated Southern cuisine, closed earlier this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Cervecería 88 took to social media to promote its opening event with photos of a newly expanded patio and turf-covered yard. The spot also includes a full bar and a handful of beers on tap.According to its Facebook page, the new restaurant — located at 2119 Interstate 35 — is open Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.. It's also open Saturday from noon to 1 a.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.