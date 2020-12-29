No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Federal government releases first dietary guidelines for infants and toddlers under the age of 2

Posted By on Tue, Dec 29, 2020 at 1:56 PM

click image PEXELS / MARIO DIAZ
  • Pexels / Mario Diaz
The federal government has released its first-ever set of dietary guidelines for infants and kids under the age of 2, recommending against any added sugars in their diets.

U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health and Human Services released the guidelines Tuesday, which suggest breast milk for at least the first six months of a child's life and no added sugar for those under 2.



Depending on how strictly parents want to adhere to expert recommendations, that may put a kibosh on candy, cake and ice cream for a toddler's second birthday. Womp.

The dietary guidelines are issued every five years by the USDA, HHS and the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, a group of food scientists. The recommendations are used to set standards for school lunches and other programs.

For children over 2, the feds recommend limiting added sugar to less than 10% of calories daily, focusing on nutrient-dense food and drink and staying within daily calorie limits, among others.

The document can be viewed in its entirety at the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

San Antonio native Mike Jones co-scripted Pixar's new movie Soul
What I learned from spinning 259 unfamiliar albums during the pandemic
Newly opened La Milanesa serves up taste of home for San Antonio’s South American community
Glitter Political: H. Drew Galloway cut his own path by encouraging young people to vote
Southtown’s Camp Outpost delivers great dining by getting the small stuff right
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Taco spot Cervecería 88 opens in defunct San Antonio restaurant Eastside Kitchenette's space Read More

  2. Former Feast restaurant in San Antonio's Southtown listed on real-estate site for $1.3 million Read More

  3. San Antonio food trailer stolen over Christmas weekend and owners are pleading for its return Read More

  4. San Antonio-based Pabst Blue Ribbon debuts new alcoholic canned coffee Read More

  5. San Antonio conjunto star Flaco Jiménez teases a new food trailer on social media Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation