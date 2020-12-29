People waited in hours-long lines to try Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee's first San Antonio location

click image
Filipino comfort food chain Jollibee opened its first SA location over the weekend, and diehard fans lined up as early as 7 a.m., using social media to document their hours-long wait.
Fernando Balderas posted up in the drive-thru line just before 11 a.m. Sunday, posting a photo of the line of cars on the Jollibee USA Facebook page
. He later reported in the comments that it took his family an hour and 45 minutes to get their food.
Martha Anne Udani also posted to the chain's Facebook page, saying she and her family waited nearly four hours for a taste of a cuisine she hasn’t had in six years.
The line eventually wrapped around the shopping complex at 5033 NW Loop 410, between Callaghan and Evers Road. Some social media posters estimating that more than 200 cars lined up for a Jolli Spaghetti fix.
But not all reviews of the food were glowing.
Twitter user @sydwid_ waited two hours to order a Chicken Joy, only to report that it didn't measure up to her memory of the fried chicken sandwich. She didn't specify, however, whether she was comparing her SA experience to a Jollibee in the Philippines or somewhere else in the U.S.
