Tuesday, December 29, 2020

People waited in hours-long lines to try Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee's first San Antonio location

Posted By on Tue, Dec 29, 2020 at 12:31 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / @MELOWMAN
  • Instagram / @melowman
Filipino comfort food chain Jollibee opened its first SA location over the weekend, and diehard fans lined up as early as 7 a.m., using social media to document their hours-long wait.

Fernando Balderas posted up in the drive-thru line just before 11 a.m. Sunday, posting a photo of the line of cars on the Jollibee USA Facebook page. He later reported in the comments that it took his family an hour and 45 minutes to get their food.



click image FACEBOOK / JOLLIBEE USA
  • Facebook / Jollibee USA

Martha Anne Udani also posted to the chain's Facebook page, saying she and her family waited nearly four hours for a taste of a cuisine she hasn’t had in six years.

click image FACEBOOK / JOLLIBEE USA
  • Facebook / Jollibee USA

The line eventually wrapped around the shopping complex at 5033 NW Loop 410, between Callaghan and Evers Road. Some social media posters estimating that more than 200 cars lined up for a Jolli Spaghetti fix.

click image FACEBOOK / JOLLIBEE USA
  • Facebook / Jollibee USA

But not all reviews of the food were glowing.

Twitter user @sydwid_ waited two hours to order a Chicken Joy, only to report that it didn't measure up to her memory of the fried chicken sandwich. She didn't specify, however, whether she was comparing her SA experience to a Jollibee in the Philippines or somewhere else in the U.S.

click image TWITTER / @SYDWID_
  • Twitter / @sydwid_
click image TWITTER / @SYDWID_
  • Twitter / @sydwid_
