Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Whisky lovers mourn loss of distiller Willie Pratt. Here's where you can drink to him in San Antonio.

Posted By on Tue, Dec 29, 2020 at 3:21 PM

Master Distiller Emeritus Willie Pratt accepts his induction to The Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame in 2017. - COURTESY MICHTER'S
  • Courtesy Michter's
  • Master Distiller Emeritus Willie Pratt accepts his induction to The Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame in 2017.
Whisky Magazine Hall of Famer Willie Pratt has died, leaving behind a legacy of high-quality whisky in Kentucky-based distillery Michter's line of award-winning products.

The distillery's sauces occupy shelf space in some of the Alamo City's most extensive whisky collections, including that of downtown-area nightspots Bar 1919 and the Esquire Tavern.



At the age of 20, Pratt began his distiller's journey with Louisville whiskey maker Brown-Forman. For over four decades, he held a variety of positions while earning his degree at the University Of Louisville. He eventually served on the company's committee studying distillation, aging conditions and cooperage — the making of barrels and casks.

In 2007, Pratt joined Michter's as its Master Distiller. There, he eventually earned the nickname “Dr. No” for his refusal to release whiskey for bottling until he deemed it just right — even though it may have been significantly older than the label's age statement.

San Antonians interested in raising a glass to Pratt can find Michter’s Rye, 10-year Bourbon and Barrel Strength Rye at Bar 1919. Michter's 10-year Bourbon and U.S. 1 Small Batch Bourbon are available at the Esquire.

