No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Military-themed breastaurant Bombshells will open 3 San Antonio locations

Posted By on Wed, Dec 30, 2020 at 10:18 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / BOMBSHELLSDALLAS
  • Instagram / bombshellsdallas
As if Twin Peaks and Hooters didn't already fill San Antonio's need to order from skimpily clad female waitstaff, a new so-called "breastaurant" has set its sights on the city.

Bombshells — a military-themed eatery from the group that owns and operates Rick’s Cabaret and its affiliated gentlemen’s clubs — will make its Alamo City debut at an undisclosed date, RestaurantNews.com reports.



Bombshells restaurants feature hangar-like interiors, outside patios, flat screen TVs and, of course, “Bombshells Girls," whose dog tags-and-camo garb wouldn't pass military muster. The concept does strong lunch, dinner and late-night business, according to the industry news site.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. — which owns and operates 15 other brands, including X-T-C Cabaret and Tootsie's Cabaret — said it's signed a franchise agreement with Houston-based investors who plan to open three SA Bombshells locations over the next five years.

“We believe Bombshells is a significant entry into the market for modern sports bar restaurants,” said Nick Mehdi, who will manage the San Antonio franchise, in a written statement. “It appeals to singles, couples, and families, including millennials … and with its large, distinctive design and outdoor patio, has demonstrated its ability to do well and operate safely through the pandemic.”

The Bombshells brand currently has 10 company-owned locations, including eight in the Houston area and one each in Dallas and Austin.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Restaurant Rundown: The pandemic played a part in virtually every 2020 food service trend in San Antonio
Unpacking 2020: The pandemic wasn’t the only major news story roiling San Antonio and Texas this year
Silver Linings: San Antonio’s arts community weighs in on the positive side effects of quarantine
San Antonio native Mike Jones co-scripted Pixar's new movie Soul
What I learned from spinning 259 unfamiliar albums during the pandemic
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. People waited in hours-long lines to try Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee's first San Antonio location Read More

  2. WTF food news: Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie breakfast cereal is now a thing Read More

  3. Whisky lovers mourn loss of distiller Willie Pratt. Here's where you can drink to him in San Antonio. Read More

  4. San Antonio food trailer stolen over Christmas weekend and owners are pleading for its return Read More

  5. Federal government releases first dietary guidelines for infants and toddlers under the age of 2 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation