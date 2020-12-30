Military-themed breastaurant Bombshells will open 3 San Antonio locations

click image
As if Twin Peaks and Hooters didn't already fill San Antonio's need to order from skimpily clad female waitstaff, a new so-called "breastaurant" has set its sights on the city.
Bombshells — a military-themed eatery from the group that owns and operates Rick’s Cabaret and its affiliated gentlemen’s clubs — will make its Alamo City debut at an undisclosed date, RestaurantNews.com reports
Bombshells restaurants feature hangar-like interiors, outside patios, flat screen TVs and, of course, “Bombshells Girls," whose dog tags-and-camo garb wouldn't pass military muster. The concept does strong lunch, dinner and late-night business, according to the industry news site.
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. — which owns and operates 15 other brands, including X-T-C Cabaret and Tootsie's Cabaret — said it's signed a franchise agreement with Houston-based investors who plan to open three SA Bombshells locations over the next five years.
“We believe Bombshells is a significant entry into the market for modern sports bar restaurants,” said Nick Mehdi, who will manage the San Antonio franchise, in a written statement. “It appeals to singles, couples, and families, including millennials … and with its large, distinctive design and outdoor patio, has demonstrated its ability to do well and operate safely through the pandemic.”
The Bombshells brand currently has 10 company-owned locations, including eight in the Houston area and one each in Dallas and Austin.
