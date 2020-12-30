San Antonio nonprofit Culinaria releases January Restaurant Weeks dates

click image
Food industry-focused nonprofit Culinaria is expanding its January Restaurant Weeks, offering a month-long version of the promotional event.
Typically, the winter iteration of Restaurant Weeks is a two-week event that encourages San Antonians to explore their city's dining options via specially priced meals.
However, Culinaria officials opted to extend the promotion this year to aid local businesses during the pandemic. Participating restaurants will offer discounted meals from January 2-31.
“Restaurants are continuously adapting, so keep in mind that hours are subject to change along with availability of some menu items,” Culinaria CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge said in a release. “Restaurant teams are working hard to provide the best experience and service while working under unusual circumstances.”
Each participating restaurant will offer special three-course meals for lunch or dinner, along with takeout options. Lunches are priced at $20, while dinners are available at both $35 and $45 price points.
Foodies who wish to dine onsite must make reservations, and due to current capacity limitations, Culinaria is encouraging guests use takeout and curbside pick-up when they can.
Restaurants participating in January’s month-long event include Maverick Texas Brasserie, Sangria on the Burg, Bistr09 and Evo Contemporary Mexican Cuisine, among others. Those interested in viewing a complete list of participants can visit the Culinaria website
