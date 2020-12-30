No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

San Antonio’s Pearl complex will gain 4 new restaurants next year

Posted By on Wed, Dec 30, 2020 at 1:52 PM

Downtown-area shopping and dining destination the Pearl will add four new restaurants in 2021, KSAT reports.

The new eateries are part of an expansion that also includes new green space and another parking facility for the mixed-use development, officials told the station.



The quick success of new eateries Brasserie Mon Chou Chou and Best Quality Daughter have been “exciting,” Elizabeth Fauerso, the Pearl's chief strategy and marketing officer, told KSAT.

Fauerso didn’t identify the four new restaurants. Even so, we're getting our stretchy pants ready for next year.

