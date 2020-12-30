Wednesday, December 30, 2020
San Antonio’s Pearl complex will gain 4 new restaurants next year
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Dec 30, 2020 at 1:52 PM
click image
-
Instagram / historicpearl
Downtown-area shopping and dining destination the Pearl will add four new restaurants in 2021, KSAT reports
.
The new eateries are part of an expansion that also includes new green space and another parking facility for the mixed-use development, officials told the station.
The quick success of new eateries Brasserie Mon Chou Chou and Best Quality Daughter have been “exciting,” Elizabeth Fauerso, the Pearl's chief strategy and marketing officer, told KSAT.
Fauerso didn’t identify the four new restaurants. Even so, we're getting our stretchy pants ready for next year.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: he Pearl, parking, paid parking, development, green space, vehicle-free, pedestrian-focused areas, Bottling Department, food hall, Cured, Full Goods, construction, rendering, Pearl mixed-use development, Image, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.