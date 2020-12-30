No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

San Antonio’s Smack’s Chicken Shack will open first brick-and-mortar location New Year’s Day

Posted By on Wed, Dec 30, 2020 at 3:27 PM

Chef Keenen Hendricks will debut a brick-and-mortar incarnation of his Smack's Chicken Shack this week, giving the beloved food trailer's over-the-top sandos a stationary home.

Hendricks took over the former Big Bob's Burgers at 447 W. Hildebrand Ave. and will open the restaurant Friday — New Year's Day — unveiling new menu items alongside  tried-and-true faves.



The Smack’s team anticipates a busy day, so it's taking reservations to manage the crowds while maintaining COVID-19 capacity restrictions. Outdoor patio seating, however, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those interested in reservations can call or text (210) 281-4077 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, and Thursday, December 31. Smack’s won't accept reservations via social media.

Opening day hours will run noon to 10 p.m. After that, the shop will also be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Those unable to secure a reservation at the new location can still indulge in one of Hendricks' towering sandwiches at the original Smack's trailer, now parked outside interactive art museum Hopscotch at 711 Navarro St.

