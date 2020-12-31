Thursday, December 31, 2020
Longtime Mexican eatery El Mirasol will open its new North San Antonio location next week
By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Mexican food staple El Mirasol will open a new location January 4, just a few months after closing its original Blanco Road restaurant
. The eatery posted opening plans to its Facebook page Tuesday.
“We still have a few finishing touches to make,” the post read. “But we're officially ready to welcome you to this new amazing space!”
We are so excited to finally announce the opening of our new 1604 location on Monday, January 4th!
The new spot, located at 938 North Loop 1604 West, will be open Sunday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant plans to offer extended breakfast hours starting in February.
