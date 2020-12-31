Thursday, December 31, 2020
San Antonio nightspot Midnight Swim to take 'hiatus' after this weekend
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Dec 31, 2020 at 10:19 AM
St. Mary's Strip hangout Midnight Swim will begin a hiatus Monday and plans to “be back when the time is right,” according to a post on its Instagram account.
The post didn’t cite the recent COVID-19 surge as a reason for the break. However, it encouraged followers to watch the bar's social feeds for updates.
The nightspot, located at 2403 N. St. Mary's St., will be open Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from noon to midnight.
