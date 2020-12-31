No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, December 31, 2020

San Antonio’s Fogo de Chao Brazilian steakhouse will offer a $35 dinner through January

Posted By on Thu, Dec 31, 2020 at 12:11 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / FOGO
  • Instagram / fogo
Brazilian churrascaria Fogo de Chao is discounting its Fogo Churrasco Experience dinner during San Antonio Restaurant Weeks, knocking the price down to a cool $35 per person for nonstop table-side service of fire-roasted meats, mySA reports.

The restaurant typically charges $54.95 for the flesh feast.



The meal includes table-side service of ten meat options — such as sirloin and bacon-wrapped steak — selections from its feijoada bar, sides and dessert. Those with expensive taste take note: beef ribs, ribeye, filet mignon and lamb chops are excluded from the Restaurant Weeks offer.

Restaurant Weeks is a bi-annual event hosted by restaurant-focused nonprofit Culinaria. The month-long event — extended from its original two-week iteration to assist with businesses' COVID-19 woes — highlights San Antonio eateries with prix fixe multi-course menus for lunch and dinner

Fogo de Chao, located at 849 E. Commerce St., inside the Shops at Rivercenter, will offer the deal from January 2-31.

