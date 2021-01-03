Federal change saves distilleries from being forced to pay $14,000 fee for producing hand sanitizer

HHS officials said they instructed the Food and Drug Administration to halt the fee collection Thursday, two days after the agency announced plans to penalize distillers that produced sanitizer early in the pandemic.
“Small businesses who stepped up to fight COVID-19 should be applauded by their government, not taxed for doing so," an HHS spokesman said in a statement to The Hill. "I’m pleased to announce we have directed FDA to cease enforcement of these arbitrary, surprise user fees. Happy New Year, distilleries, and cheers to you for helping keep us safe!”
