Sunday, January 3, 2021

Federal change saves distilleries from being forced to pay $14,000 fee for producing hand sanitizer

Posted By on Sun, Jan 3, 2021 at 8:32 AM

Last spring, Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling made free hand sanitizer for hospitals, nursing homes and food handlers. - COURTESY / RANGER CREEK
  • Courtesy / Ranger Creek
  • Last spring, Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling made free hand sanitizer for hospitals, nursing homes and food handlers.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) late last week said it's called off a $14,000 fee for distilleries that produced hand sanitizer during the pandemic, The Hill reports.

HHS officials said they instructed the Food and Drug Administration to halt the fee collection Thursday, two days after the agency announced plans to penalize distillers that produced sanitizer early in the pandemic.



Craft distillers such as San Antonio's Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling said they produced the product to meet shortages and that the fee would be financially devastating. Many gave away sanitizer to first responders or produced it at a loss.

“Small businesses who stepped up to fight COVID-19 should be applauded by their government, not taxed for doing so," an HHS spokesman said in a statement to The Hill. "I’m pleased to announce we have directed FDA to cease enforcement of these arbitrary, surprise user fees. Happy New Year, distilleries, and cheers to you for helping keep us safe!”

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

